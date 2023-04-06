New technology instructors headed to Central Texas

Skillpoint Alliance, a 501(c)3 workforce development organization based in Central Texas announced that the organization has hired two certified production technician instructors.

Deron “Mitch” Mitchell will serve as the CPT instructor at the organization’s North Austin location, and Mark Murray is the CPT instructor at the San Marcos location.

The organization provides in-demand workforce training to vulnerable members of the community.

“The advanced manufacturing industry has grown exponentially in Central Texas and we are meeting that demand by providing proper training to communities across the state, including San Marcos, where we are now offering a CPT course to residents, ' Kevin Brackmeyer, chief executive officer at Skillpoint Alliance, said. “With Mitchell and Murray joining the team, we will be able to provide more support and knowledge to our students in the Central Texas area. They each bring unique experiences and will make a lasting impact on our students and community.”

Before joining Skillpoint Alliance, Mitchell worked at Fox Robotics as a deployment operation technician. Mitchell previously served in the United States Naval Academy as a machinist mate, where he trained sailors in various engineering and construction skills.

Mitchell has a certificate in network engineering, along with a cargo and weapons elevator C certification.

Prior to his employment with Skillpoint Alliance, Murray worked at General Dynamics Mission Systems as a manufacturing operations supervisor, where he was responsible for overseeing groups of assemblers.