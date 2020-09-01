New trails on horizon for Wimberley Valley

The Wimberley Valley will soon see new trails that will improve connectivity in the City of Wimberley and its surrounding areas.

The news comes as Hays County kicks off the Wimberley Valley Trails initiative, a vision that includes a system of hike and bike trails, multi-modal transportation options and other strategies to help connect people with nature and link regional highlight points in the community.

“Wimberley is such a special place with unique character that brings a great wealth of incredible natural landmarks to the local community,” said Hays County Commissioner Precinct 3 Lon Shell said. “The effort to build a well-connected trail and multi-modal transportation network is going to make it easier and safer for people to move around the area.”

By developing a multi-modal master plan, Hays County will be able to connect local points of interest including Blue Hole Park, Wimberley Square and Jacobs Well.

Improvements and newly designed sidewalks and trails along the Old Kyle Road trail extension would also include improvements to Ranch Road 2325 from Wimberley Square to the intersection of Ranch Road 3237.

The initiative aims to recommend multi-modal options that will improve the quality of life of residents, attract tourists, improve the local economy and identify strategies for local coordination, project prioritization and funding for local governments. Public involvement will support these efforts and seek support for future pedestrian and bicycle routes and trail connectors.

"It's so exciting to explore the possibility of providing safe pathways to connect the very heart of our community - our parks, schools, library and downtown,” Wimberley City Councilmember Christine Byrne said

Information about how residents can share input and ideas will be released in the coming months.