New turn lane being added downtown

Construction on Hopkins Street in downtown San Marcos will continue for the next two months, but the daily delays may be worth the wait.

The Capital Improvement Project will be adding a turn lane to Hopkins Street along the side of the Historic Hays County Courthouse. As anyone who has driven through the Square over the last few decades knows, a turn lane at the location would certainly get plenty of use helping traffic flow continually – at least in one direction. The new turn lane will allow traffic to turn south on to Guadalupe Street.

Right now, crews are replacing the concrete pavement in the outside eastbound lane of Hopkins Street with an asphalt pavement section “to provide a cohesion more consistent section within this block of Hopkins Street,” according to construction documents provided by the city.

The additional turn lane is part of an intersection improvement project for the Hopkins Street and Guadalupe Street intersection. The city of San Marcos said that the project “will create a more accessible downtown by completing essential upgrades to existing traffic signals.” The project will also construct ADA ramps, install pedestrian push buttons and resurface and restripe the traffic lanes.