Meet Steven Nawar Sharp, the first baby born at CHRISTUS Santa Rosa- San Marcos in 2024. Steven was born to a Norelle Alkassawat and Stevie- Ray Sharp on January 1, 2024 at 2:54 p.m. delivered by Dr. Virginia Smith at eight pounds, eight ounces and 21 inches in length. The celebrations were extra special since he shares this very special birthday with his maternal grandfather.

Photos provided by CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital – San Marcos