Nominations sought for Outstanding Senior Citizen Volunteer Award honors

The San Marcos Senior Advisory Board is looking for nominations for those worthy of being honored with the Outstanding Senior Citizen Volunteer Award that will be given later this year.

The past recipients of this biennial award are Rose Brooks in 2017, Harvey Miller in 2019 and Jeannie Lewis in 2021.

This accolade is given to recognize outstanding individuals whose volunteer efforts have increased the quality of life in San Marcos.

The person must live in San Marcos or its Extraterritorial Jurisdiction, must be at least 60 years of age as of August 1 of this year and must be involved in volunteer activities in San Marcos.

The recipient will have their name and photo published, so they must be amenable to that.

The only people that can’t be nominated, if they fall under the required criteria, are those that have a seat on the Senior Advisory Board. If a person has already been nominated but did not win, they are still eligible for designation.

A nomination packet will consist of a completed nomination form and no more than two pages of supporting documentation and must be received or postmarked by May 19.

You can get the nomination form at the San Marcos Activity Center, online at www.sanmarcostx. gov/seniors or by emailing Senior Citizen Programs Coordinator Nick Riali at nriali@sanmarcostx. gov.

You can drop off the completed packet at the activity center, email it to Riali or mail it to him at San Marcos Parks and Recreation, 401 E. Hopkins Street, San Marcos, Texas 78666.

For more information call 512-393-8275.