North of Campus area is focus of kick-off event to gather resident feedback

On Wednesday, Sept. 6, the city of San Marcos is hosting a kick-off event, inviting residents, property owners, business owners and interested citizens to engage in an opportunity to take a proactive role in planning the North of Campus areas.

It will be held at Mochas and Javas, 700 N. LBJ Drive, Suite 100, from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

According to city officials, this event will be an opportunity to learn more about the plan, share personal visions and to meet others who are interested.

The event will include games, giveaways and interactive activities. The event is also come-andgo.

Over the past two years, the city has been working with the community to develop a Comprehensive Plan, known as Vision SMTX, which establishes a city-wide vision and goals for the future of San Marcos for the next 20 years. As part of this project, the city is starting its Neighborhood Area Plan to offer residents the chance to take a proactive role in planning for North of Campus. This is an area that is bounded by Clark Avenue, Forest Drive and West Sessom Drive.

By way of explanation, city officials stated that the Neighborhood Area Plan takes a closer look at the needs, challenges, opportunities and vision for residents' neighborhoods in the city. To do this requires the input of residents, including how to improve the quality of life and how to outline specific ways to implement the broader goals of Vision SMTX.

The Neighborhood Area Plan is meant to provide a study of what the city calls the 'DNA' or character of the neighborhood. It provides for a conversation about land use, housing, connectivity improvements, parks, trails, access to services and amenities and history and culture.

It also provides a methodology for identifying specific projects or programs envisioned for certain neighborhoods based on the collected input. Additionally, it provides a format for providing guidance and recommendations for achieving neighborhood goals. The project timeline began with an exploration of existing conditions this summer leading to the collection of data now underway for identifying neighborhood character. From this point, the city will draft key concepts and recommendations. In Winter 2024, it is anticipated that a draft plan will be created and feedback on that plan collected The city is seeking to formalize adoption of a plan in Spring 2024.