Noveon co-founder to speak at Innovation Summit

Imagination. exploration. transformation.

These are three words that provide a foundation for a singular word that defines this region: innovation.

For the ninth year, the Greater San Marcos Partnership, the regional economic development organization for Hays and Caldwell counties, will explore the topic of innovation as it hosts its annual 2023 Innovation Summit.

This year’s Summit will be presented by title sponsor, La Cima.

The event will take place Wednesday, July 12, from noon to 2 p.m. at the City of San Marcos Convention Center at Embassy Suite in San Marcos.

The keynote speaker will be Peter Afiuny, of Noveon Magnetics.

Afiuny is a co-founder and chief commercial officer for Noveon Magnetics, where he oversees business development, sales, sourcing, marketing and public relations.

He brings more than a decade of experience in reverse logistics and supply chain management for the materials and metals industry and has designed and implemented tailored recycling and take-back solutions for many bluechip customers across market sectors.

He is an industrial ecologist who is passionate about creating a circular economy.

Following the keynote address–a panel of industry experts will share their stories about innovation taking shape at Star Park, with this being the 10th year of operations at the Texas State research center.

Panelists include Dr. Jennifer Irvin, interim executive director of Star Park; Tim Burbey, founder and president of Blueshift International Materials and Dr. Stephen Drake, chief executive officer of IceWind. Will Conley, interim president of GSMP will moderate the panel and explore why the Star Park incubator program is vital in providing space and infrastructure to expedite research and commercial development of promising technologies.

The Innovation Summit will conclude with the presentation of the Dick Burdick Award for Innovation, considered to be one of the most esteemed honors of its kind in Central Texas.

Named for legendary San Marcos innovator Dick Burdick, a local company will be recognized for its ability to find creative solutions to complex problems through innovative methods, ideas, products and practices.

“This event illustrates why innovative companies choose to come to Hays and Caldwell Counties,” Conley said.

“This region provides supports for such a diverse industry sector and showcases the opportunities available here, in the Texas Innovation Corridor.”

Tickets, tables of eight and a limited number of sponsorships are available for purchase at greatersanmarcostx. com/events through Monday, July 10.

To nominate an individual for the Dick Burdick award click Dick Burdick Award Nominations The nominations close June 28.