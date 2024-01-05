Officially Off Duty

Sheriff's office says goodbye to two longtime employees

The Hays County Sheriff's Department said goodbye to two longtime employees and friends in Lt. Dennis Gutierrez and Irene Hernandez, who both retired after many years working for the office. A party was thrown on Dec. 28 at the Public Safety Building to commemorate the employees’ departures and numerous contributions to the department.

Hays County Sheriff Gary Cutler said he hates to lose both of the longtime employees but wishes them the best in their future endeavors.

Cutler boasted about Gutierrez's involvement in Brown Santa as well as the Sunshine Kids, a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping children with cancer, during his 36 years with the Hays County Sheriff’s Department.

“He’s got a heart bigger than Texas when it comes to helping others,” Cutler said. “He’s always there to help his community. He’s always there for us.”

Cutler joked that when he went on camera Gutierrez would dust him off and straighten his collar. In response, Gutierrez made a spitting motion into his hand then pretended to push the Sheriff's hair back, which received a resounding laugh from the crowd.

“And I tell you what, he’s been there for me this whole time especially as Public Information Officer … It sure helped me a lot,” Cutler said. “He’d tell me, ‘You shouldn’t respond to this, [and] you need to respond to that.’” Cutler said he appreciated Hernandez’s 17 years of dedicated service to the department as an administrative assistant and outreach in charge of Brown Santa and congratulated her on her retirement.

Sgnt. Jeff Jordan said Hernandez’s dedication to the department was evident.

“Irene has been taking care of us since I came back in there, making sure that [we had] anything that we needed to make our lives easier,” Jordan said. “Irene, I really appreciate it.”

Jordan said Gutierrez had been a mentor, a boss and a friend to him.

“He’s been there for me through hard days,” Jordan said. “I know he’s been here for a lot of others in this agency whenever they needed him, whenever they’ve been at their lowest points. There are some of us that have grown just from being a part of a team with him.” Ruth Diamond, president of the Hays County Citizens Sheriff’s Academy Alumni, said that Gutierrez and Hernandez were valuable resources to the community.

“I am amazed at how much they have done with limited staff and limited funds,” Diamond said. “They’re both going to be missed. You all have got big shoes to fill.”

Gutierrez said that Hernandez took pride in her work and made a lasting impression on everyone.

“You will be sorely missed,” Gutierrez said of his fellow retiree. “Thank you for all that you’ve done. We appreciate you.”

Gutierrez said in his many years with the department, there have been a lot of good and bad times.

“We’ve had some terrible tragedies in the 36 years I’ve been here between the floods and the horrible homicides we’ve had to deal with and all the craziness that we get to do in law enforcement,” Gutierrez said, adding that he’s looking forward to spending more time with his family. “Without them, there’s just no way I’d be able to do it.”

Hernandez said it was a pleasure working with the entire department.

“I’m going to miss you,” Hernandez said. “Now I’m going to take time to spend with my family, my husband and my grandkids.”