Officials are monitoring state’s locally acquired malaria case

Across Hays County, the summer does not stop local officials from keeping track of health conditions that might present an ongoing threat.

Hays County Local Health Department Manager Matthew Gonzales recently shared with the Daily Record an update of health statistics and statewide issues of concern for continued monitoring in July.

He stated that COVID-19 and influenza cases have been occurring at a low rate. But a new occurrence of an ancient disease in the state has his department and others in the state on watch: malaria.

He stated that there has been a locally-acquired case of malaria in Cameron County, which includes the area around South Padre Island, and state and local officials have been monitoring this closely and taking any threat seriously.

Gonzales provided statistics for COVID and flu occurrences in Hays County.

“Hays County currently has 36 cases of COVID-19 and about 45 cases of influenza-like illnesses. We haven’t had a COVID hospitalization since May 20 of this year. We have had no hospitalizations for COVID-19 since May 20, 2023 and our official cases have seemed to remain low at about 36. Our influenza-like cases are relatively low as well. The most recent count for influenza-like illnesses is about 45 cases,” Gonzales stated.

Gonzales noted a locally acquired malaria case has occurred close to the border.

“A locally acquired case of malaria recently occurred in Cameron County. The individual reported no travel history out of the country, which constitutes a locally acquired case,” Gonzales stated.

Gonzales added that the situation will be closely monitored.

“Health experts do not expect a large outbreak of malaria, but they are keeping an eye on the situation. We are typically more concerned with West Nile Virus here in Texas. The county’s mosquito surveillance program recently returned no mosquito pools for any arbovirus. The state health department lab looks for West Nile Virus, St. Louis Encephalitis and Eastern Equine Encephalitis,” Gonzales stated.

Gonzales provided additional information about malaria from one of the health departments epidemiologists.

“Malaria is very common in Africa and also occurs in South America, Central America, and even Mexico. Increased levels of immigration are bringing people from these different continents and countries that have high levels of malaria transmission. This means mosquitoes taking blood meals from these immigrants are creating a higher chance of local transmission of malaria, especially in Texas’ border counties. It is a public health concern that will need to be monitored closely by state and local public health authorities to prevent malaria, the deadliest of all mosquito-borne diseases, from settling into the continental United States again,” Gonzales stated.

For more information and recommendations for the public go to https://www.dshs. texas.gov/news-alerts/ health-advisory-locally- acquired-malaria-case.