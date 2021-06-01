Oh! What Beautiful! Baby Contest winners announced
The Oh! What Beautiful! Baby Contest winners are below:
Prettiest - Ameilya Patteson - 8 months old
Parent - Kristy Patteson, Birth Weight - 7 pounds 2 ounces & Born in San Marcos, TX
Most Original Photo - Lincoln Michael Kestler - 8 months old
Parent - Anissa Ramirez; Birth Weight - 7 pounds 13 ounces & Born in San Marcos, TX
Most Handsome - Lincoln Michael Kestler - 8 months old
Parent - Anissa Ramirez; Birth Weight - 7 pounds 13 ounces & Born in San Marcos, TX
Cutest - Lincoln Michael Kestler - 8 months old
Parent - Anissa Ramirez; Birth Weight - 7 pounds 13 ounces & Born in San Marcos, TX
Winners can pick up their prize at the San Marcos Daily Record office, located at 1910 IH 35 South.