Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
As a public service, public health stories are free to Central Texans during the coronavirus crisis. Please support our local journalists by subscribing today. Call 512-392-2458.
Article Image Alt Text

Oh! What Beautiful! Baby Contest winners announced

Tue, 06/01/2021 - 3:34pm
@sanmarcosrecord
Staff Reports
Tuesday, June 1, 2021

The Oh! What Beautiful! Baby Contest winners are below:

 

Prettiest - Ameilya Patteson - 8 months old

Parent - Kristy Patteson, Birth Weight - 7 pounds 2 ounces & Born in San Marcos, TX

 

Most Original Photo - Lincoln Michael Kestler - 8 months old 

Parent - Anissa Ramirez; Birth Weight - 7 pounds 13 ounces  & Born in San Marcos, TX

 

Most Handsome -  Lincoln Michael Kestler - 8 months old

Parent - Anissa Ramirez; Birth Weight - 7 pounds 13 ounces  & Born in San Marcos, TX

 

Cutest -  Lincoln Michael Kestler - 8 months old

Parent - Anissa Ramirez; Birth Weight - 7 pounds 13 ounces  & Born in San Marcos, TX

Winners can pick up their prize at the San Marcos Daily Record office, located at 1910 IH 35 South.

 

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the San Marcos Record for the complete story.

San Marcos Record

(512) 392-2458
P.O. Box 1109, San Marcos, TX 78666

San Marcos Daily Record Copyright © 2021