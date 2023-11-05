Oliver Rajamani expands the meaning of Texas music

As the live music capital of the world, Austin attracts a variety of musicians, and with that comes an inherent openness to unexpected combinations of musical influence. Take for example Oliver Rajamani, an Austin- based musician who weaves together Romani melodies, Indian mysticism and old-school country to bring a unique version of Texas music that celebrates diverse cultures.

An award-winning composer and musician, Rajamani will celebrate the release of his latest CD “VASI” with a concert at The Paramount in Austin on Nov. 12.

“Basically, it’s going to be a beautiful evening with a blend of Romani music, with hints of Indian sounds, with western orchestration and English ballads,” Rajamani said. “It’s definitely a new sound. It’s not something you’ll be able to hear somewhere else.”

Rajamani attended college in New York, but moved to Austin because the city contains the largest Romani historical archives in the country.

“I moved here to be involved in that,” Rajamani said, “The culture of Austin has definitely influenced me. There’s an openness and acceptance. There’s always people open to hearing what you have to say.”

Living within this community put Rajamani in touch with other musicians who were open to different kinds of musical connections. His music came to maturity with the Romani (Gypsy) and Indian diaspora’s historic storyline, which served as a pathway that enabled him to delve deeper into his ancestral heritage.

“My cultural background is of India but because my father was into country music,” Rajamani said. “I grew up more with that.”

Rajamani credits his father for his love of Jim Reeves and oldstyle Texas country. “There’s a simple joy and a simple beauty to the melodies of that music. It may not be musically very challenging, but it’s soothing to the soul and the lyrics are quite heartbreaking.”

Rajamani found that the despairing stories found within Texas music perfectly counterpointed the divinity of Indian music and the passion found in Romani melodies.

“When you take music from India, where music was seen as a divine path, some of those lyrics and music have a mystical quality to it,” Rajamani said. “Then I add the Romani essence to it, which is all about movement, life and living passionately. Romani culture and history is about movement and nomadism, but persevering and full of life. Then I add in the Texas.”

Rajamani’s latest album “VASI” contains the same influences while weaving in the Western string arrangements of classical American jazz icons like Frank Sinatra.

“These are all romantic ballads,” Rajamani explained. “This CD is more about digging deep into my childhood and pulling out all the things that influenced me. Obviously, it has the Indian and Romani stuff, but it has a very Western flavor to it: Frank Sinatra blended with the country of Jim Reeves, with the passionate violin playing of Hungarian Romani music to the haunting sounds of the traditional Indian violin.”

After touring internationally, the release of “VASI” will mark Rajamani’s first public concert in Austin since 2020. As Maestro, he will lead the Zamora Orchestra, featuring additional performances by Jazz vocalist Diane Schuur, Hungarian Romani violinist Roby Lakatos, Armenian duduk player Jivan Gasparyan and French Manouche (Gypsy) Jazz guitarist Amati Schmitt.

“Bring your beloved wife or husband, wear a tux, have a nice dinner, bring your loved one and hold their hand,” Rajamani said. “It’s going to make your soul feel beautiful.”

Oliver Rajamani in Concert with the Zamora Orchestra will take place on Nov. 12 at the Paramount Theater, 713 Congress Ave. in Austin. Doors open at 6 p.m. with the show starting at 7. Tickets are available at tickets.austintheatre.org/9538. Check out Rajamani’s distinctive and mesmerizing sound ahead of time on Spotify and Apple Music. Copies of “VASI” are available at CDbaby.com