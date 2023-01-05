Outgoing Hays County Historical Commission chair recognized

Kate Johnson is stepping down from her role as chair of the Hays County Historical Commission.

Johnson has served as chair since 1999. Several projects have flourished under her leadership, including the restoration of the Kyle Railroad Depot and Heritage Center, the 1884 Hays County Jail, and the Katherine Ann Porter Literary Center, according to the Texas Historical Commission (THC).

In 2020, Johnson received the John Ben Shepperd County Historical Commission Leadership Award for her extensive work with Hays County, according to a Hays County press release. Johnson also received the award in 2010.

On Tuesday, Hays County commissioners recognized Johnson for her contributions to historic preservation in Hays County.

Commissioner Debbie Ingalsbe said when she came into office, “[Johnson] just knew so much of our county and shared that with me and others.”

“Thank you so much for your leadership on the Hays County Historical Commission,” she said. “I know that there [have] been many more areas that you’ve been involved and been leading the way [in], and I truly appreciate you."

“All of us have three things. You’ve got your time, treasure, and talent,” said Commissioner Walt Smith, Pct. 4. “It struck me that [Ms. Johnson] took all three of those things and put it towards the historical commission.”

As chair, Johnson has dedicated time to “every corner of the community,” according to Smith.

“We do have a big county. There are folks on the east side who feel like they’re left out a lot, there are folks on the far left west side who feel like they’re left out a lot, and I have to commend [Johnson] for taking the historical commission and reaching out to those communities and finding those areas where we may have been lacking,” he said.

Although her time as chair has come to an end, Johnson said she will continue to serve as an ex-officio member of the commission.

Johnson thanked the court for being a good community partner.

“The many historical markers, cemetery designations, documentaries, national register designations, tours, and events we sponsored have touched so many people,” Johnson said. “Your support was vital in going forward with many of our projects. Thank you for the support and confidence that you have provided me, and I thank you for giving me the privilege of serving as chairman.”

The commissioners also approved a slate of new hires and salary changes at their regular Tuesday meeting.

Commissioners voted unanimously on Tuesday to authorize the Criminal District Attorney’s Office to hire the First Assistant District Attorney at the 25th percentile, three Attorney V positions at the 19.38th percentile; authorize a $10,000 annual salary increase for two Court Chief Attorney V positions, and a $400 monthly salary stipend for one Attorney V position.

The agenda item was proposed by newly elected District Attorney Kelly Higgins, who took office on Jan. 3. Higgins told the commissioners on Tuesday that since he stepped into office, the DA’s Office has lost several attorneys.

There are six district courts, Higgins said, and “Each court normally has three prosecutors assigned to cover those felony cases. Prior to the hires we have just made, the office only had seven felony prosecutors available to do the job that would normally be done by 18 experienced felony attorneys.”

So far, the DA’s Office has hired five attorneys, including two court chiefs and two felony trial attorneys, and is waiting to hear back on one outstanding offer for a court chief position.

Higgins said nine open attorney positions remain.

“Most of the people that have turned us down have cited low salary as the reason,” Higgins said.

Smith agreed with Higgins’ analysis.

“I’ve been an advocate, as you know, of holding off on doing anything until we get that salary survey, but I’ve changed, I’ll be honest, because it’s been too long,” Smith said. “I’m at a point where we have department heads who need the assistance because they’re losing employees.”

“I’ve had to turn away two very qualified people that I’ve wanted in my office because of the salary,” Pct. 2 Commissioner Michelle Gutierrez-Cohen said. “So I believe that your office is very, very important to the public safety, and we need to hit the ground running like we’re doing right now.”

In other business, new hire Stephen Hrncir will be joining Hays County Constable Precinct 1 as a deputy constable bailiff. His appointment was effective Jan. 3, 2023.

Hrncir, originally hailing from San Antonio, served in the United States Marine Corps Reserves and began his career in law enforcement with Garden Ridge Police, according to the agenda packet. In 2001, he went to work for the New Braunfels Police Department and retired with 20 years of service. Hrncir also has 2053 hours with the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement (TCOLE).

The commissioners court is required to approve the appointment of a deputy only if the court determines that the constable needs a deputy to handle the business originating in the precinct, according to the agenda item summary.

Hrncir will serve under David Peterson, Constable Precinct 1.

For the complete meeting and agenda, visit https://hayscountytx.com/commissioners-court/court-video.