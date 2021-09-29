Above, a rain gauge near Craddock Avenue in San Marcos captured over five inches of rain. Daily Record photo by Gerald Castillo
OVERNIGHT DOWNPOUR: San Marcos sees up to 5 inches of rain Wednesday morning
Heavy downpours late Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning brought five inches of rain in areas around San Marcos. According to the National Weather Service, more rain is expected this week with a 40% chance of thunderstorms on Thursday, 80% chance of storms on Friday and 80% chance of storms on Saturday.