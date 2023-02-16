Ozona Bank to change domain extension from .com to .bank

Ozona Bank is excited to announce that on March 15, the bank will transition its website over to ozona.bank from the current ozonabank.com domain with the intention to provide an even more secure banking experience.

On that day, all emails will be forwarded from the old address to the new address. Emails and website redirection will remain in place for the foreseeable future.

The new .bank domain helps to prevent phishing attacks against bank employees, customers, partners and vendors. Going forward, customers should authenticate bank emails and website simply by looking for the .bank donation extension rather than .com at the end of email addresses from the bank. If it’s not .bank, it’s not Ozona.

Customer can learn more about .bank security at https://www.register. BANK/customerFAQ.