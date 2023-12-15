Ozona Bank donates $1,000 to Hays County Brown Santa program

The Hays County Brown Santa program is an annual drive for raising money, food and toys to assist families in need in Hays County.

The program consists of volunteers from the Hays County Sheriff’s Office and members of the community.

Ozona Bank gives back to the community in many ways. Pictured at right are members of the Ozona Bank team and Santa accepting a check for $1,000 for the Brown Santa program, to help families in need during the Christmas season.

Money contributions in the form of a check or money order made payable to 'Hays County Brown Santa' can be mailed to their new mailing address at: Hays County Brown Santa, 102 Wonder World Dr #304-564, San Marcos, TX 78667.

This program is separate from the San Marcos Police Department's Blue Santa program.