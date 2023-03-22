PALS sponsors gala to support animal programs

PALS (Prevent A Litter) provides an abundance of services to the community, including vouchers for free spay/neuter, low cost spay/neuter, foster/adoption, low cost vaccination, microchips and a pet food pantry, among others.

In order to keep the high level of services going, the organization will host a Roaring 20s Gala to help raise money for all of the low cost and free services that they provide.

Michele Donnelly, spokesperson for PALS and who personally heads the Trap Neuter Return (TNR) program, says that the community has been incredibly helpful in trapping and bringing the unowned community animals to appointments, but are rightfully not enthused about the idea of having to pay for these services. The large number of local, feral cats, and the many spay/ neuters needed for said cats is one of the many reasons PALS is hosting a fundraising event.

The gala will be held Thursday, March 30 from 6 to 10 p.m. at Harper Hill Ranch, located at 12300 Huber Rd. in Seguin. According to the PALS website, which is where you can purchase tickets, the event will have auctions, live music, drinks, catered dinner and a fashion show featuring adoptable pets from the San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter.

According to statistics relayed by Donelly, there were 1,372 applications for spay/neuter vouchers submitted to PALS in January and February alone, but they could only issue 208 in that same time period. Donnelly stated that the number of pets fixed at PALS has increased substantially from under 1,000 in 2019 to just under 3,000 in 2022. To date, the TNR program has loaned out 360 traps and prevented 657 cats from reproducing. Additionally, PALS pet food pantry, which is meant to assist pet owners experiencing economic hardship, is open the last Saturday of every month and is located at PALS headquarters at 215 W. San Antonio St. in San Marcos. The staff at PALS stated they would love for the public to join them at the gala to support the many services that they provide and have some fun.