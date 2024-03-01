Panhandle wildfire rages through more than 1 million acres, becomes largest in Texas History

Texas firefighters on Thursday struggled to contain a series of wildfires in the Panhandle that have now engulfed more than 1 million acres of land and crossed into Oklahoma — an area larger than the state of Rhode Island, making the fire the largest in Texas history.

Authorities said they hoped cooler temperatures and calmer winds on Thursday would help with fire suppression efforts. Wildfires have become more frequent and severe in the Western United States because of warmer, drier conditions, drought and longer fire seasons, all factors that are worsening because of climate change.

The Smoke Creek fire alone, which broke out Monday afternoon in Hutchinson County, has surpassed the million acreage mark across Texas and Oklahoma. It is already larger than the East Amarillo Complex fire in 2006, which blazed through 906,000 acres of land.

The Smoke Creek fire was followed by a second one in Moore County, located 35 miles west of Hutchinson County, which has burned through 142,000 acres of land.

Firefighters have managed to quell the Smoke Creek fire by only 3%. The Moore County fire is 30% contained. Those numbers have remained largely unchanged since Wednesday.

The fires have ravaged nearly 2,000 square miles. Two other fires are still spreading through the region Thursday and a third smaller blaze was 100% contained, according to Texas A&M Forest Service.

Unusual weather has played a role in the wildfires. Warm temperatures and high winds pushed the fires through the region, followed by a cold front that moved them more.

The National Weather Service in Lubbock said early Thursday that light snow began to cover the region, with temperatures dropping lower than 30 degrees. In the city of Fritch, fresh snow lay on the ground but didn't cover the damage caused by the fires. Smoke blended in with the overcast sky, and charred plants, trees and pastures could be seen along the roads.

In Hutchinson County, the weather agency said the area would remain “mostly cloudy” for the rest of the day. The agency is expecting rain or snow through the late morning, and a “slight chance of rain or snow showers” in the afternoon.

Meteorologists don’t expect the precipitation will provide significant help to quell the larger fires. However, the cooling temperatures “will create easier conditions on the ground” for firefighters working to prevent the fire from intensifying and spreading, said Samuel Scolari, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Amarillo. Temperatures will reach the low 70s Friday and the climate will be hot and dry, an environment that will help the fires persist in the area, Scolari said. But the gusts of wind won't be as strong as Monday and the fires are not expected to spread as aggressively, he said.

Local officials in Hemphill County were still assessing the extent of the damage late Wednesday. Canadian — a city of 2,300 in Hemphill County — shouldered the brunt of the catastrophe. The fires destroyed approximately 40 homes, according to early estimates by Hemphill County Emergency Management Coordinator Bill Kendall.

“We’re just trying to figure out what the needs are right now,” Kendall said. “But we don’t know exactly what’s needed. I’ve never seen anything like it.”

Officials are still assessing the damage in Fritch but said some structures have been lost in the fire. They are hoping to take advantage of the snow, in hopes it can control the spread before dry, windy conditions return this weekend.

“We are concerned if we don’t secure everything in the next 48 hours, there is potential it will spread again,” said Adam Turner, public information officer with Texas A&M Forest Service.

Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday issued a disaster declaration for 60 counties in the area, directing the Texas Division of Emergency Management to deploy more resources and firefighters to contain the blaze. Medical personnel are also on the ground to support firefighters and other emergency responders.

In the cities of Canadian, Fritch and Glazier, officials on Tuesday ordered nearly 5,000 residents to evacuate or shelter in place. By Wednesday, Hemphill County officials lifted the evacuation order and said city services would resume that day.

Local officials are working to clear up roadblocks and set up donation centers, according to the Canadian Record, which has provided periodic updates on social media.

Ranchers from Midland brought in several trucks full of hay for the surviving livestock in the area.

“We delivered hay to someone last night, he had nothing left,” said Casey Smith, a rancher. “He didn’t have a blade of grass left.”

The Plains region will continue to face heightened wildfire risk this weekend, prompting caution from fire officials. With Texas Independence Day celebrations approaching on March 2, Texans are advised to exercise extreme care, particularly with activities like fireworks, which can inadvertently spark wildfires. The Texas A&M Forest Service recommends Texans check if there are active burn bans and fireworks restrictions with their local government officials.

Jayme Lozano Carver contributed to this story.

This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune at https://www.texastribune. org/2024/02/29/texas- panhandle-wildfire/. The Texas Tribune is a member- supported, nonpartisan newsroom informing and engaging Texans on state politics and policy. Learn more at texastribune.org.