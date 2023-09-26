Parade, faire capture imagination

In a week that included members of the Mermaid Society of Texas reaching out to donate books to area schools, the highlight of the organization's days spent in sparkles and dramatic costumes, was the parade and street faire in San Marcos on Saturday.

It was standing room only along the blocked off streets as floats with mermaids on parade, reminded the crowd of the history associated with all things under the sea in this community. The presence of mermaid sculptures dotted across the landscape is a daily reminder, but the parade and faire take it to another level.

According to its website, with the support of the Mermaid Society, the city of San Marcos, State Sen. Judith Zaffirini and Rep. Erin Zwiener, a resolution designating San Marcos as the Mermaid Capital of Texas 'had a two -year journey' from its inception to the governor’s desk in May 2021. Adopted by the Senate on April 19 and by the House of Representatives on May 8, it was signed by the governor on May 24, 2021.

That signature highlighted the cultural significance of the mermaid in this community, and members' dedication to protecting the San Marcos River, especially.