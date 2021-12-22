Parks and Recreation Board approves of Rec Hall name change

The San Marcos Parks and Recreation Board unanimously voted to approve the renaming of the City Recreation Hall to Pauline Espinosa Community Hall during its meeting last Thursday.

The push to rename the hall came after the Council for the Indigenous and Tejano Community (CITC) nominated Pauline Espinosa.

“I'm ecstatic about it, really, you know, for many reasons, one, because I feel like, you know, so much of the history of Mexican American community and the African American community here in San Marcos, has not been at the forefront,” said Bobbie Garza-Hernandez, co-founder of the CITC.

During the Dec. 16 meeting, community members and advocates wrote in their support for the renaming of the hall.

“It brings awareness to people living and visiting San Marcos of the remarkable person she was and allows her actions of the past to guide and enlighten us in the present,” said San Marcos resident, Lisa Arceneaux

Others that showed support emphasized how Espinosa’s contributions were and are still significant to the San Marcos community.

“Pauline Espinoza represents grit, service, empathy, community togetherness and opportunity. It is paramount our communities hear her story and we honor her so our children, women, businesses and Latino families have representation. Pauline’s powerful history within our community is bold, uplifting and empowering and for this I’m in support of honoring Pauline Espinoza, a true community leader in this way,” said San Marcos resident, Christina Casas-Moreno.

Though younger generations may not know Espinosa’s story, like many others she was able to leave her mark on the community.

“So many of our stories, you know, come from ancestors, and they continue to be handed down,” Garza-Hernandez said. “So we're finding that it's important now, as so many families are looking, you know, at their own family identity and heritage that we began to document that.”

Following the approval from the board, the recommendation was sent to the City Manager and City Clerk for distribution to the City Council. The council will then have to place the recommendation on an agenda for discussion before anything can be brought back to formally rename the facility.

According to the resolution, “It is recommended that the City Council approve any necessary budget requests related to the renaming, and that City Staff work with the Council for the Indigenous and Tejano Community to install a memorial plaque or mural to memorialize Ms. Espinosa and educate the public about her and her contributions to the community.”