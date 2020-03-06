Party in Your Park returns Friday

The first Party in Your Park event of 2020 takes place today at El Camino Real Park.

The free event series is hosted by the City of San Marcos Parks and Recreation Department and is open to the public. Party in Your Park features city-sponsored, family-friendly fun and games to a neighborhood park four times a year.

Friday’s event will feature healthy snacks, music and games such as Gaga Ball, Giant Connect 4 and cornhole. Attendees are encouraged to bring their friends and families.

Kids at a city-sponsored event play giant checkers.

Party in Your Park is sponsored by Grande Communications and Tickle Blagg Animal Hospital.

There will be three other Party in your Park events this year including Paul Pena Park on May 15, Dunbar Park on Aug. 21, and Mill Street Park on Oct. 9.

The event begins at 5 p.m. and ends at 8 p.m. at 401 Cottonwood Parkway.