PATRIOTS SALUTE

The observance of “Patriots’ Day' holds a solemn place for the Gary Job Corps Center each September. The ceremony on Sept. 11 brought together the center's cadets and instructors, as they all honored the memory of PFC Kristan Menchaca, a Gary Job Corps Corrections graduate who lost his life in Iraq in 2006 while serving with the U.S. Army during Operation Iraqi Freedom. Pictured are Gary Job Corps Corrections/Security cadets and Student Government Association students, instructors and others.

Photos provided by Gary Job Corps