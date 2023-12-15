PEC employees donate over 750 toys to local children

Pedernales Electric Cooperative employees are spreading cheer this holiday season by donating 750 toys to local organizations.

During this annual program, we ask our employees to give a toy, bicycle, or scooter to make a child’s spirit bright during the holidays. The gifts are donated to local nonprofit organizations and distributed to needy families.

Our employees’ charitable efforts shattered the 550 gifts given in 2022. They also donated 23 bicycles and seven scooters.

“We are so thankful to our employees who supported their local communities and made children’s spirits bright this year,” Community Outreach Specialist Kevyn Packer said. “With their charitable efforts and the help of our partner organizations who will distribute the gifts, we are PEC Proud to shine a light on local families’ holidays.”

Donations will benefit the following organizations:

• Travis County Brown Santa

• Liberty Hill Operation Blue Santa

•ComalCountyOperationGreenSanta

• Leander Operation Blue Santa

• Hays County Brown Santa

• Highland Lakes Christmas is for Kids

• Junction Church of ChristToy Drive

• Blanco County Brown Santa