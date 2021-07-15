Pedestrian beacons on East Hopkins Street now operational

Drivers passing through East Hopkins Street will now have to pay closer attention as two pedestrian hybrid beacons are now operational.

The installed beacons are part of the City of San Marcos’ East Hopkins Bike and Pedestrian Improvement Project, which included broadening sidewalks to 10-feet wide, adding pedestrian lighting and improving traffic movements at the intersection of Charles Austin Drive.

The flashing beacons will now allow pedestrians to cross East Hopkins Street at two new locations to access City Park, the Activity Center, the San Marcos Public Library and City Hall.

The beacons will flash yellow to alert motorists after a pedestrian has activated them. The beacons will then turn red and drivers should stop as they do at a red light, the city said. Additionally, drivers should stop before proceeding if the crossing is clear when the beacons are flashing red.

The city said its East Hopkins Bike and Pedestrian Improvement Project was paid for by the Capital Area Metropolitan Planning Organization. The city added that it contributed approximately $250,000 toward project costs.

More information regarding the pedestrian hybrid beacons can be seen at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7pYboFeXWMc.

Information provided by the City of San Marcos