She’s the perfect fit. A successful businesswoman, talented designer and dressmaker all sewed into one. The fabric of her life is making people happy, and for Antonia Lozano, her 15-year legacy of dressing San Marcos never goes out of style.

During prom and formal season, many visit Lozano’s shop, Shirley and Frida Seamstress, 125 Moore St. where their slogan is “You think it, we make it.”

Lozano’s success is a testament to her skill. The 61-year-old prides herself as much more than a seamstress. She’s a craftsman, a master with a needle. With 36 years of experience, one could say she was tailored for greatness.

“It all started when I was very young,” Lozano said. “I had the creativity of whatever you put in front of me, I could create it. I started making dresses as a little girl. Then, I decided to go to vocational school in Mexico to receive formal training.”

Lozano grew up in Tamaulipas Valle Hermoso, Mexico, starting her own seamstress business and developing her skills.

She moved to San Marcos in 1999 to provide a better opportunity for her children, but Lozano said her business wasn’t an overnight success. She had to take English as a Second Language classes at the library to build confidence before opening a shop. For several years, she worked odd jobs to support her son and daughter, Jesus and Shirley.

“When I first moved to the U.S., I didn’t even know how to say ‘hi,’” she said. “I did different jobs and took classes at night. I did housekeeping, cooking, I was a janitor, even selling tacos at one point. But I saved money and bought my first shop.”

Shirley and Frida Seamstress opened on S. LBJ Drive in 2008 where it operated until October of 2020. The name is a combination of Lozano’s daughter, Shirley, and her former partner, Frida. Lozano said she has been at the store’s current location on Moore Street for three years.

“People are very friendly,” she said. “At our new location, we are seeing more customers. People know our shop and our talent.”

Her reputation has been recognized by more than just the locals. Lozano has made dresses for Miss Texas, Texas State Mariachi and several elementary school cheerleading groups. One of her proudest moments was recreating the famous purple jumpsuit worn by Selena for a look-alike contest in Corpus Christi, where the contestant won first place.

Despite her talents, she remains humble but confident, providing pricing that’s affordable to all customers.

“I’m the best in town,” Lozano said. “I will adapt to what the customer needs. There are times when the customer doesn’t have a lot of capital to make a new dress or brings in a dress that has already been worn. I like to redesign it in a different way, so it will look like a totally new dress. I want to serve the needs of the customer.”

Josele Castillo, of San Marcos, has brought three dresses to Lozano’s shop. She said the care and creativity behind Lozano’s design and alterations speak for themselves.

“Her work is awesome,” Castillo said. “My daughter is really short, everything we get her is always too long. Her prom dress has three different layers, so it requires special attention. She (Lozano) even added a slit. She’s really able to customize for any occasion.”

In addition to being a seamstress, Lozano is also a teacher, offering classes to volunteers on how to work with fabric and gain confidence in their sewing. Donations of $15 are appreciated.

For more information on Shirley and Frida Seamstress, visit the website shirleyandfrida.com.