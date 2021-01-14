Permian Highway Pipeline in service, lawsuit settled

Kinder Morgan announced that the Permian Highway Pipeline is now in-service. The Trinity Edwards Spring Protection Association, in conjunction with the Wimberley Valley Watershed Association, also announced that they have settled their lawsuit with the company.

The pipeline began full service on Jan. 1 delivering 2.1 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day across Texas from Waha to Katy, which passes through the Wimberley Valley.

“We are extremely pleased to have placed PHP in service,” said Kinder Morgan Natural Gas Midstream president Sital Mody. “We are very proud of our team’s ability to execute and that we were able to complete this critical infrastructure project in the midst of a global pandemic. PHP will continue to provide environmental benefits and economic value to the State of Texas for many years to come. We believe that the Permian Basin will remain an important supply basin for decades, and our strong network of pipelines provides the ability to connect this supply to critical markets along the Gulf Coast.”

Last week, TESPA and the WWSA announced that they had decided to settle the lawsuit.

“We decided to settle because we believed we had realized all the positive results we could obtain,” a press release from TESPA stated. The press release also highlighted some of the “notable accomplishments” TESPA felt their lawsuit brought on. Those included Kinder Morgan re-routing the pipeline around the Blanco River instead of underneath it as well as stating that “Kinder Morgan agreed that only dry boring was allowed along the line, limiting damage to porous limestone geology.”