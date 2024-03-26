Pet Resource Center recommendations on the Court docket

The Hays County Commissioners Court is set to receive a presentation by Austin Pets Alive! regarding final recommendations of the Pet Resource Center, consider a $75,000 three month extension on the Project Coordinator position for the Pet Resource Center, possibly authorize the execution of a contract amendment with Haitus Wellness for Yoga Therapy for Mental Health Court participants and possibly approve the appointment of Stephen Seddig as the Hays County Fire Marshal at the regularly scheduled meeting at 9 a.m. today.

The court is set to receive a presentation by Austin Pets Alive! regarding the overview of final recommendations and operation of the Pet Resource Center.

The court will also consider approval a $75,000 Amendment 1 for Request For Proposal 2022P12 Pet Resource Center - Project Coordinator with Austin Pets Alive! for a period not to exceed three months. The contract for RFP 2022P12 Pet Resource Center - Project Coordinator between Hays County and Austin Pets Alive! is expiring on April 2, 2024, and the committee is requesting to extend the contract through June 30, 2024.

The court is set to discuss and possibly authorize the execution of Contract Amendment No. 1 with Haitus Wellness, LLC. related to Trauma Conscious Yoga Therapy sessions for Mental Health Court Participants, which will cost $45 per person per session. This contract amendment will add yoga therapy sessions, which the agenda states is an effective modality for those with an extensive history of trauma.

The court is set to discuss and possibly approve the appointment of Stephen Seddig as Hays County Fire Marshal, with a salary exception up to step 9 effective March 26.

The court is set to approve and confirm the appointment of Clark Flynn as a regular fulltime Deputy Constable in the Hays County Constable Pct. 1 Office.

They may also ratify the submission of a $531,547 grant application to the office of the Governor State Crisis Grant Program related to fentanyl overdoses. This proposal seeks grant funding to assemble a team that addresses fentanyl overdoses in Hays, Travis and Williamson Counties. The funding will assist in hiring additional staff to investigate overdose cases, provide training, equipment and other support to the team. The proposal includes funds for salaries and benefits for investigators, a crime analyst, and an administrative assistant, as well as covering costs such as overtime, equipment and travel. Once the application is assigned to a Grant Manager from the Office of The Governor, the Hays County Grants Department will work with the Grant Manager on any budgetary adjustments that need to be made.

The court is set to authorize the submission of a $582,900 grant application to the Office of the Governor Homeland Security Division for the Urban Area Security Initiative - Law Enforcement Terrorism Prevention Act Projects. If awarded, funds would support the purchase of the ROOK, an armored tactical vehicle that would be used by the Hays County SWAT Team. The ROOK has uses for SWAT operation and response but also features attachments that will aid the county in debris clean-up after disasters such as floods or fires. There is no match required for this grant.

The court is set to authorize the submission of a resolution and a $56,615 grant application to the Office of The Governor for the Homeland Security Grant Program. The Hays County Sheriff's Office is proposing a project to enhance community safety through the implementation of Viken detection equipment. This equipment will be utilized in conducting thorough vehicle searches, to intercept illegal firearms, contraband and potential human trafficking activities. With its advanced scanning capabilities, the equipment will enable deputies to detect hidden compartments and illicit items more efficiently, which is meant to reduce the circulation of dangerous weapons and illegal substances within the county. No match is required.

The court is set to approve the Hispanic Heritage Exhibition Walk Celebration event on the courthouse grounds sponsored by Centro Cultural Hispano de San Marcos and LULAC Council #654 to be held on Sept. 14. The event will include commercial vendors.

The meeting can be viewed in person at the Hays County Historical Courthouse or online at this link hayscountytx. com/commission-ers court/court-video.