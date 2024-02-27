Pet Resources Guide now available in Spanish

The Hays County virtual pet resource center launched last month to help local families and pets by providing assistance and access to resources to keep pets out of the shelter system. The Pet Resources Guide, a primary source of information, is now available in Spanish.

'The Pet Resources Guide is a centralized place where pet owners can get help for their pet. It is imperative that information and access to resources is inclusive of the Spanish- speaking community,” Lee Ann Shenefiel, Austin Pets Alive! Executive Advisor and Project Coordinator, said.

As a part of the resource center, the Pet Resources Guide provides a list of community resources, medical assistance, behavior resources, rehoming support and more. Hays County community members can also reach out to a case manager through the Pet Help Contact form.

“We recently made Austin Pets Alive!’s Pet Resource Guide for Travis and surrounding counties available in Spanish, and now specifically for Hays County,” Lucy Fernandez, Austin Pets Alive! P.A.S.S. Program Manager, said. “The more pet owners we can reach with accessible information will help keep pets in homes and reduce the number of animals in the local shelters.”

The virtual resource center is open to those who may be experiencing challenges keeping their pet, and provides a safe, judgment- free zone for anyone in need.

Austin Pets Alive! is seeking bilingual volunteers to be a part of the P.A.S.S. team to help connect pet owners with resources and solutions to keeping their pets. Training and community service hours are provided. For more information or to sign up to volunteer, visit austinpetsalive. org/volunteer or email haysinfo@austinpetsalive. org.