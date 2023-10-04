Pet survey date extended

Hays County and Austin Pets Alive! have extended their community survey deadline through Oct. 31.

Community members are encouraged to participate in the survey, available in online and print formats in English and Spanish, to provide feedback that will help develop future programs for people and pets of Hays County.

Austin Pets Alive! is managing the development of a new pet resource center in the area that aims to provide programs focused on public safety, animal safety and lifesaving, pet owner resources for happy and healthier pets, and community education for safe and humane pet care.

The Hays County Pet Resource Center will also be at various events throughout the month of October further promoting the survey, including Prevent A Litter’s annual Pet Fest taking place Oct. 29 in San Marcos.

“We are very excited to be a part of this event and provide a sponsorship for Prevent A Litter’s Pet Fest,” said Lee Ann Shenefiel, Austin Pets Alive! Executive Advisor and Project Coordinator. Austin Pets Alive! is also seeking volunteers to attend local events promoting the Pet Resource Center, deliver flyers to local community partners, and collect surveys. Training and community service hours are provided, and application fees are waived for Hays County volunteers. For more information or to sign up to volunteer, visit austinpetsalive.org/volunteer or email haysinfo@austinpetsalive.org.