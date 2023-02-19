Pets of the Week

Dog of the Week: Suzu (50134591) Suzu is an A+ companion. He’s currently living in a foster home while he completes his heartworm treatment and his foster family describes him as playful, friendly, and very affectionate. Suzu is a 4-yearold Boerboel mix who loves playing with kids, and is potty-trained and crate-trained. His favorite activities include eating lots of yummy treats and getting endless belly rubs. If you’re interested in Suzu, email foster@sanmarcostx.gov to arrange a meet and greet!

Cat of the Week: Roja (51970660) Roja is rather new to the shelter, but already making a big impression! She’s a sweet 1-year-old Tabby who likes to show off her biscuit making skills while lounging on the couch. This funny girl loves to jump out of her kennel and right onto your shoulder for some head rubs. Roja is the kind of kitty that is content just being next to you while you work or perched on a cat tree watching birds play outside. If you’re looking for a loyal companion, then Roja is the one for you.

Both pets are available for adoption at the San Marcos Regional Shelter. All ready-to-go pets are $22 and include spay/neuter, vet exam, vaccinations, and a microchip.

To meet our pets, please visit us in person at the shelter, open from noon to 7 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, and from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturdays.

Or visit the shelter online at https://bit.ly/2Je9BzL to choose a pet, fill out an online adoption application, and then give the shelter a call at 512-805-2650 or email animaladoptions@sanmarcostx.gov to talk about it.

If you’re interested in fostering a pet, email foster@sanmarcostx. gov or visit https://bit. ly/3oGvgnr to fill out a foster application. Follow the shelter on Facebook @SanMarcosAnimalShelter and on Instagram @ smtxanimalshelter for content and updates throughout the week.