Pets of the Week

DOG OF THE WEEK:

Corn Pudding(52583290)

Corn Pudding is a typical hound and uses his nose to lead him through life. In play yards, he spends most of his time sniffing all of the different smells! He has done well in his kennel and knows some basic commands like sit and shake. Corn Pudding has been introduced to both dogs and cats and had positive interactions with both. At only 2 years old, Corn Pudding has lots of love to give. He would love to be your new adventure buddy!

Darold (51037987)

After over 300 days at the shelter, Darold has been enjoying relaxing in a foster home. He is house broken, crate trained and working on his basic commands. His foster describes him as easy, happy-go-lucky, fun, and quiet, and said they’ve loved every minute of getting to foster him. He’d be a great addition to any family!

Both pets are available for adoption at the San Marcos Regional Shelter. All ready-togo pets, defined as cats and dogs that have already been spayed/neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped, are $22 until further notice. This special price includes spay/neuter, vet exam, vaccinations and a microchip.

To meet our pets, please visit us in person at the shelter, open from noon to 7 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, and from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturdays.

Or visit us online at https://bit.ly/2Je9BzL to choose a pet, fill out an online adoption application, and then give us a call at 512-805-2650 or email animaladoptions@sanmarcostx.gov to talk about it.

If you’re interested in fostering a pet, email foster@sanmarcostx.gov or visit https://bit.ly/3oGvgnr to fill out a foster application.

Follow the shelter on Facebook @San-MarcosAnimalShelter and on Instagram @ smtxanimalshelter for content and updates throughout the week.