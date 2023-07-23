Pets of the Week

CAT OF THE WEEK:

Linga (52847561)

Linga is a 2-year-old Domestic Shorthair mix with a heart full of sweetness! This adorable feline is quick to purr up a storm as soon as she feels the gentle touch of a caring hand. Linga’s playful nature shines through, especially after indulging in some catnip. She can be mischievous at times and can add a dash of fun and entertainment to any home. Get ready to be captivated by this beautiful, silly kitty today!

DOG OF THE WEEK:

Lady (47625185)

Lady is looking to be the lovely new addition to your home! This beautiful pup has good leash manners and is eager to please her humans. Lady, a 4-year-old Staffordshire Bull Terrier mix, is ready to leave shelter life behind for a life on the couch. She loves a comfy blanket just as much as she loves running around the yard and jumping in a kiddie pool. This sweetheart is eagerly waiting to find her forever home!

Both pets are available for adoption at the San Marcos Regional Shelter. All ready-togo pets, defined as cats and dogs that have already been spayed/neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped, are $22 until further notice. This special price includes spay/neuter, vet exam, vaccinations and a microchip.

To meet our pets, please visit us in person at the shelter, open from noon to 7 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, and from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturdays.

Or visit us online at https://bit.ly/2Je9BzL to choose a pet, fill out an online adoption application, and then give us a call at 512-805-2650 or email animaladoptions@sanmarcostx.gov to talk about it.

If you’re interested in fostering a pet, email foster@sanmarcostx.gov or visit https://bit.ly/3oGvgnr to fill out a foster application.

Follow the shelter on Facebook @San-MarcosAnimalShelter and on Instagram @ smtxanimalshelter for content and updates throughout the week.