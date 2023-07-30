Pets of the Week

CAT OF THE WEEK:

Hot Tamale (52949278)

Hot Tamale has been waiting for his chance at a home for almost a month. As his name implies, Hot Tamale can be a little spicy when first meeting someone new. However, after some patience and time, he’ll show off his cute, goofy kitten nature. Hot Tamale is only 3 months old and a domestic shorthair mix. He loves toys and often brings all of his favorites to his bed with him. If you’re willing to let Hot Tamale decompress and warm up, he’ll show you a lifetime of love!

DOG OF THE WEEK:

Big John (52665109)

Big John, the 60-pound 3-year-old Shepherd/ Pyrenees mix, is a gentle giant that has so much love to give. Big John is fantastic on a leash and saunters when on a walk. Staff and volunteers say that Big John is a little aloof, great in a kennel and potty trained. He often follows staff and volunteers around the play yards asking for pets and attention. This laid-back pup would be great in almost any home! Come meet this sweet boy and fall in love today.

Both pets are available for adoption at the San Marcos Regional Shelter. All ready-to-go pets, defined as cats and dogs that have already been spayed/neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped, are $22 until further notice.

This special price includes spay/neuter, vet exam, vaccinations and a microchip.

To meet our pets, please visit us in person at the shelter, open from noon to 7 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, and from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturdays.

Or visit us online at https://bit.ly/2Je9BzL to choose a pet, fill out an online adoption application, and then give us a call at 512-805-2650 or email animaladoptions@sanmarcostx.gov to talk about it.

If you’re interested in fostering a pet, email foster@sanmarcostx.gov or visit https:// bit.ly/3oGvgnr to fill out a foster application.

Follow the shelter on Facebook @SanMarcosAnimalShelter and on Instagram @smtxanimalshelter for content and updates throughout the week.