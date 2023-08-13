Pets of the Week

CAT OF THE WEEK:

Colorado Potato (53714789)

Introducing Colorado Potato, an adventurous 1-year-old domestic shorthair mix with a mischievous spirit. This delightful feline finds joy in exploring every nook of the cat room, and her love for attention shines through her affectionate demeanor. Whether it's playful antics or seeking out pets, Colorado Potato's loving nature is sure to melt hearts and bring endless joy to her future forever home.

DOG OF THE WEEK:

Jack (52774518)

Jack has been with the San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter since early June and is ready to spend the remainder of his summer in a forever home. Jack is a 6-year-old Mountain Swiss Shepherd mix with handsome orange/yellow eyes. He is potty trained, crate trained, and walks well on a leash. In his previous home he did well with the other dogs but had difficulty becoming friends with the livestock. Jack is heartworm positive and is looking for a foster or adoptive home to help him complete his treatment, which is covered by the San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter.

Both pets are available for adoption at the San Marcos Regional Shelter. For the month of August all ready-to-go pets are $10 and include spay/neuter, vet exam, vaccinations, and a microchip.

To meet the pets, visit the San Marcos Regional Animal in person from noon–7 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, and from noon–5 p.m. on Saturdays, or online at www. sanmarcostx.gov/adopt to choose a pet and fill out an online adoption application. Then, give the shelter a call at 512.805.2650 or email animaladoptions@ sanmarcostx.gov.

Anyone interested in fostering a pet should email foster@sanmarcostx.gov or visit www. sanmarcostx.gov/foster to fill out a foster application.

Follow the shelter on Facebook @SanMarcosAnimalShelter and on Instagram @smtxanimalshelter for content and updates throughout the week.