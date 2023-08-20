Pets of the Week

CAT OF THE WEEK:

Raphael (53858810)

Looking for a social kitten with a purr loud enough to hear in Austin? Meet Raphael!

This handsome kitty is only 5 months old and falls in love with everyone he meets.

Once someone enters the cat adoption room, Raphael is one of the first cats to greet them and ask for some affection.

Similar to other male orange tabbies Raphael enjoys playtime, but his passion is for people. He’d love to be in a forever home where cuddles are frequent and there’s lots of love to go around.

DOG OF THE WEEK:

Eggplant (52556498)

Eggplant is a 2-year-old American Pit Bull Terrier mix with a big, wonderful smile, which shelter staff have called his best accessory.

Eggplant is more than just a pretty face; he’s also been great at socializing with fellow pups in play groups and is all tail wags.

Eggplant does have high energy when he first gets into the yards but settles down once all the zoomies are out of his system.

He has a heart as big as his smile and is ready for his forever home with you!

HOW TO ADOPT, THESE PETS:

Both pets are available for adoption at the San Marcos Regional Shelter.

For all of August, which is Clear the Shelters Month, all ready-to-go pets are $10 and include spay/neuter, vet exam, vaccinations, and a microchip.

City officials are encouraging everyone in the community to consider adopting or fostering at this time.

To meet the pets, visit the San Marcos Regional Animal in person from noon–7 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, and from noon–5 p.m. on Saturdays, or online at www.sanmarcostx.gov/adopt to choose a pet and fill out an online adoption application.

Give the shelter a call at 512.805.2650 or email animaladoptions@ sanmarcostx.gov.

Anyone interested in fostering a pet should email foster@ sanmarcostx.gov or visit www.sanmarcostx.gov/foster to fill out a foster application.

Follow the shelter on Facebook @SanMarcosAnimalShelter and on Instagram @smtxanimalshelter for content and updates throughout the week.