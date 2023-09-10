Pets of the Week

DOG OF THE WEEK:

ACORN (51338515)

Acorn is a gorgeous white Labrador Retriever/Shepherd mix that is ready to head home today. Acorn has been in a few foster homes during his stay at the shelter and is a fan favorite! In his shelter notes, fosters say that Acorn is the biggest cuddler and simply enjoys being with his person. Acorn has had good interactions with other dogs in play groups, is potty trained, and knows some basic commands. Stop by the shelter today and see this lovely boy.

CLARK GRISWOLD (51708089)

If you like relaxing walks, people watching, and sunbathing, let us introduce you to the perfect pup – Clark Griswold! Clark is a big fan of affection, and needs a forever home that loves to give out pets. When he’s out in the yards with volunteers, he’s often trying to get in laps around the playground or give out kisses. Clark walks extremely well on a leash, loves to play fetch, and relax in the kiddie pool. Come by the shelter today to meet this ray of sunshine.

HOW TO ADOPT THESE PETS:

Both pets are available for adoption at the San Marcos Regional Shelter.

To meet the pets, visit the San Marcos Regional Animal in person from noon-7 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, and from noon-5 p.m. on Saturdays, or online at www. sanmarcostx.gov/adopt to choose a pet and fill out an online adoption application.

Then, give the shelter a call at 512.805.2650 or email animaladoptions@ sanmarcostx.gov.

Anyone interested in fostering a pet should email foster@sanmarcostx. gov or visit www.sanmarcostx.gov/foster to fill out a foster application.

Follow the shelter on Facebook @SanMarcosAnimalShelter and on Instagram @smtxanimalshelter for content and updates throughout the week.