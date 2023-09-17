Pets of the Week

DOG OF THE WEEK:

SAINT ( 52274653) Saint is often described by staff and volunteers as a calm, lovebug that can’t ever get enough pets!

This 6-year-old Labrador Retriever mix has an eagerness to be around people and never shies away from attention.

Shelter staff gloat that he interacts well with children, walks well on a leash, and loves to go on outings.

Saint is currently heartworm positive and looking for a foster or foster-to-adopt home to complete his SMRAS covered treatment.

COCADAS (52659522)

Cocadas recently returned from her stay in foster where she excelled!

Her foster reported that Cocadas is completely housebroken, loved hanging out with the other dog in the home, enjoyed time on the couch, and is crate trained.

Although Cocadas has returned to the shelter, her gentle and loving spirit has not faltered.

Her tail never stops wagging and we can tell she is ready to become a happy member of your household.

HOW TO ADOPT THESE PETS:

Both pets are available for adoption at the San Marcos Regional Shelter.

To meet the pets, visit the San Marcos Regional Animal in person from noon-7 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, and from noon-5 p.m. on Saturdays, or online at www.sanmarcostx.gov/adopt to choose a pet and fill out an online adoption application.

Then, give the shelter a call at 512.805.2650 or email animaladoptions@sanmarcostx.gov.

Anyone interested in fostering a pet should email foster@ sanmarcostx.gov or visit www.sanmarcostx.gov/foster to fill out a foster application.

Follow the shelter on Facebook @SanMarcosAnimalShelter and on Instagram @smtxanimalshelter for content and updates throughout the week.