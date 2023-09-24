Pets of the Week

DOG OF THE WEEK:

ANDES (51914647)

Andes is an adventurous 5-year-old Staffordshire Terrier mix with a playful, goofy spirit. This sweet pup loves the water and is often hanging out at the kiddie pool with a big smile. Andes has had good interactions with other dogs and has cohabitated with several dogs in kennels. This handsome fawn-colored pup has been at the shelter since late January of 2022, and he is excited to finally head to a forever home!

DOG OF THE WEEK:

JENNA (52880865)

Looking for a pup with a contagious smile and a great personality? Meet Jenna! This sweet 4-yearold Husky mix loves people and wants nothing more than to be by her human’s side. During photo shoots, she presses her nose to the camera in hopes of getting more pets. Jenna has had good interactions with dogs and loves the kiddie pool. Jenna is heartworm positive and looking for a foster or foster-to-adopt home while she completes her SMRAS provided treatment!

HOW TO ADOPT THESE PETS:

Both pets are available for adoption at the San Marcos Regional Shelter.

To meet the pets, visit the San Marcos Regional Animal in person from noon-7 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, and from noon-5 p.m. on Saturdays, or online at www.sanmarcostx.gov/adopt to choose a pet and fill out an online adoption application.

Then, give the shelter a call at 512.805.2650 or email animaladoptions@sanmarcostx.gov.

Anyone interested in fostering a pet should email foster@sanmarcostx.gov or visit www.sanmarcostx. gov/foster to fill out a foster application.

Follow the shelter on Facebook @SanMarcosAnimalShelter and on Instagram @smtxanimalshelter for content and updates throughout the week.