Pets of the Week

DOG OF THE WEEK:

JAELEN (51036752)

Meet Jaelen, an adventurous 4-year-old Retriever mix with a heart of gold. He is the shelter’s longest staying dog, having been at the shelter for 398 days. He enjoys hiking and exploring the outdoors during his Dog Day’s Out outings.

Before heading back, he likes to get a juicy burger as a reward for being such a good pup. While Jaelen loves meeting new dogs, shelter staff suggest he would do best being the only dog in a household.

Stop by the shelter today to meet this lovely boy.

CAT OF THE WEEK:

EMPRESS AGNES (53884351)

Introducing the stunning Empress Agnes! This 4-month-old girl is very shy, but is learning how to make new friends.

Arriving at the shelter in August, she keeps getting overlooked by visitors due to her shy nature.

She does great with other cats and would love to find a patient and kind adopter to give her a chance.

Come on by the shelter today to take a look at this beautiful girl.

HOW TO ADOPT THESE PETS:

First, the shelter has an urgent need for wet food for all pets, especially dogs and kittens. Drop items by the shelter.

Next, both of these pets are available for adoption at the San Marcos Regional Shelter.

To meet the pets, visit the San Marcos Regional Animal in person from noon-7 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, and from noon-5 p.m. on Saturdays, or online at www.sanmarcostx. gov/adopt to choose a pet and fill out an online adoption application.

Then, give the shelter a call at 512.805.2650 or email animaladoptions@sanmarcostx.gov.

Anyone interested in fostering a pet should email foster@sanmarcostx.gov or visit www.sanmarcostx. gov/foster to fill out a foster application.

Follow the shelter on Facebook @SanMarcosAnimalShelter and on Instagram @smtxanimalshelter for content and updates throughout the week.