Pets of the Week

Meet Huckleberry Finn! At just over three years old, the pit bull terrier mix has a friendly nature that has made him a hit among his fellow canine companions.

He has a passion for outdoor exploration and really enjoys invigorating hikes. Huckleberry Finn's heartwarming presence and his yearning for a permanent and loving home make him the perfect addition to a family ready to embark on life's adventures together.

Meet CAT OF THE WEEK: PEACE (54485334)

Peace is a quiet and shy 13-year-old female domestic shorthair.

She loves to be around other cat friends and warms up to new people very quickly.

Once she knows you, she’s your best friend. Stop by the shelter and meet her today.

HOW TO ADOPT THESE PETS:

Check to see if there are waivers of fees in place due to the number of pets coming in to the shelter.

Both pets are available for adoption at the San Marcos Regional Shelter.

All ready-to-go pets are normally $22 and include spay/neuter, vet exam, vaccinations, and a microchip.

To meet the pets, visit the San Marcos Regional Animal in person from noon-7 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, and from noon-5 p.m. on Saturdays, or online at www.sanmarcostx.gov/adopt to choose a pet and fill out an online adoption application.

Then, give the shelter a call at 512.805.2650 or email animaladoptions@sanmarcostx.gov.

Anyone interested in fostering a pet should email foster@sanmarcostx.gov or visit www.sanmarcostx. gov/foster to fill out a foster application.

Follow the shelter on Facebook @SanMarcosAnimalShelter and on Instagram @smtxanimalshelter for content and updates throughout the week.

Remember, the shelter is always happy to accept donations of food, toys and anything that would make the lives of these animals better.