Pets of the Week

Dog of the Week:

Darold (51037987)

Darold is a 5-year-old Cur, Black-mouth mix. His quiet, calm, affectionate, and playful personality can light up any room. After napping, he has short bursts of energy and wants to play with everyone. After some attention and affection, a potty break, time outside exploring, and a nice sniff around the yard, he is satisfied and ready to nap again. He is potty trained, crate trained, and knows some commands. He is a well behaved dog who would love a home after being in the shelter for over a year! Stop by the shelter and see this lively boy.

Cat of the Week:

Casino (54787797)

Casino is a 2-year-old tortie that is looking for her forever home! She can be extremely affectionate when she wants, but she also craves her independence. She loves to cuddle up on her cat bed with catnip and snooze. She would be a great fit for a home looking for a relaxed companion. Come on down by the shelter to see this beautiful girl.

How to adopt these pets:

Check to see if there are waivers of fees in place due to the number of pets coming in to the shelter. The shelter was experiencing a Code Red and hopes the community will find homes for these animals.

Both pets are available for adoption at the San Marcos Regional Shelter. All ready-to-go pets are normally $22 and include spay/neuter, vet exam, vaccinations, and a microchip.

To meet the pets, visit the San Marcos Regional Animal in person from noon-7 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, and from noon-5 p.m. on Saturdays, or online at www.sanmarcostx.gov/adopt to choose a pet and fill out an online adoption application.

Then, give the shelter a call at 512.805.2650 or email animaladoptions@sanmarcostx.gov. Anyone interested in fostering a pet should email foster@sanmarcostx.gov or visit www.sanmarcostx.gov/foster to fill out a foster application.

Remember, the shelter is always happy to accept donations of food, toys and anything that would make the lives of these animals better.