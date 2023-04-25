Pets of the Week

Dog of the Week: Collin (49853662) Collin is one of the shelter’s longest-stay residents, but don’t let that title fool you, he is one great pup! This happy boy is a 6-year-old American Staffordshire Terrier mix who enjoys going on frequent Dog’s Day Out adventures and rides well in the car. Volunteers describe Collin as the perfect dog and walks like a good boy on leash. He has interacted with multiple dogs at the shelter, is great with kids, and very food motivated.

Cat of the Week: Bold Ruler (52377134) Bold Ruler is new to the shelter, and he sure is wonderful! During the day, he is often found sleeping inside a box or busy making biscuits. This handsome, green-eyed boy sounds like a bird when he meows and loves talking to people who come to his kennel to visit. He is a 2-yearold Domestic Shorthair mix who loves getting pets, especially behind his ears, and can’t wait to find his furever home.

Both pets are available for adoption at the San Marcos Regional Shelter. All ready-to-go pets are $22 and include spay/neuter, vet exam, vaccinations, and a microchip. To meet our pets, please visit us in person at the shelter, open from noon to 7 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, and from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturdays.

Or visit us online at https://bit.ly/2Je9BzL to choose a pet, fill out an online adoption application, and then give us a call at 512-805-2650 or email animaladoptions@sanmarcostx.gov to talk about it.

If you’re interested in fostering a pet, email foster@ sanmarcostx.gov or visit https://bit. ly/3oGvgnr to fill out a foster application. Follow the shelter on Facebook @SanMarcosAnimalShelter and on Instagram @smtxanimalshelter for content and updates throughout the week.