Pets of the Week

DOG OF THE WEEK:

Lucy (51657215)

Lucy is a 4-year-old Black Mouth Cur mix with a heart of gold!

One of Lucy's favorite pastimes is hiking or visiting the local farmer's market.

She loves the fresh air and the chance to explore new sights and smells. Lucy has had good interactions with dogs of all sizes.

She's also crate trained, making her an easy addition to any household.

When it comes to playtime, Lucy is always up for a game. Food and treats are sure to win her over.

With her lovable personality and eagerness to please, Lucy would make a great addition to any family looking for a faithful companion.

CAT OF THE WEEK:

Cashmere (52479739)

Cashmere is a beautiful 13-year-old cat who is looking for a new home! She is very social and often greets new adopters with a soft meow.

Cashmere loves being pet and often spins around to show off her stunning long orange and grey coat and short tail.

She is a kind and affectionate cat who will bring joy and companionship to any household.

Both pets are available for adoption at the San Marcos Regional Shelter.

All ready-to-go pets are $22 and include spay/ neuter, vet exam, vaccinations, and a microchip.

To meet our pets, please visit us in person at the shelter, open from noon to 7 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, and from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturdays.

Or visit us online at https://bit.ly/2Je9BzL to choose a pet, fill out an online adoption application, and then give us a call at 512-805-2650 or email animaladoptions@sanmarcostx.gov to talk about it.

If you’re interested in fostering a pet, email foster@sanmarcostx.gov or visit https://bit.ly/3oGvgnr to fill out a foster application.

Follow the shelter on Facebook @SanMarcosAnimalShelter and on Instagram @smtxanimalshelter for content and updates throughout the week.