Pets of the Week

Gallant Fox (52381743)

Gallant Fox is a stunning 6-year-old Catahoula Leopard dog mix. When she’s out in the yard, she loves to play in the pool and blow bubbles under the water with her nose. When she isn’t splashing around, this sweet girl is smiling and wagging her tail with such enthusiasm that her entire body wiggles! Her fun-filled zoomies bring a smile to our staff and volunteers faces. Gallant Fox has done well on the leash, loves people, and is treat motivated.

DOG OF THE WEEK:

Ralphie (51634852)

Ralphie can be a shy pup when first meeting you, but once comfortable, his goofy personality shines through! In his foster home, Ralphie loves to play in the sprinklers and roll around in the grass. He has interacted well with other dogs, is crate trained, and housebroken. Ralphie loves being outside, so having a yard for him is a huge must! Ralphie’s foster parent’s say that he is quiet, sweet and gentle. He is a 1-yearold Shepherd mix and can’t wait to go home with you!

Both pets are available for adoption at the San Marcos Regional Shelter. All ready-to-go pets, defined as cats and dogs that have already been spayed/ neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped, are $22 until further notice. This special price includes spay/neuter, vet exam, vaccinations and a microchip.

To meet our pets, please visit us in person at the shelter, open from noon to 7 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, and from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturdays.

Or visit us online at https://bit.ly/2Je9BzL to choose a pet, fill out an online adoption application, and then give us a call at 512-805-2650 or email animaladoptions@sanmarcostx.gov to talk about it.

If you’re interested in fostering a pet, email foster@sanmarcostx.gov or visit https://bit.ly/3oGvgnr to fill out a foster application.

Follow the shelter on Facebook @SanMarcosAnimalShelter and on Instagram @smtxanimalshelter for content and updates throughout the week.