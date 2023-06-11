Pets of the Week

DOG OF THE WEEK:

Leo (49883379) Leo, the spirited 6-year-old Lab mix has been patiently waiting for his forever home for more than 350 days! Leo is playful, very friendly, and loves the water. He has interacted with both kids and dogs and has a very gentle and sociable nature. He has experience living with another dog and appreciates the company of low energy furry friends. He’s housebroken and familiar with indoor living, which could make Leo the perfect match for a family looking to bring a second dog into their home. Stop by the shelter to scoop this sweet boy up today!

Ripley (51387393) Ripley is a 3-year-old German Shepherd mix. Having recently completed his heartworm treatment, Ripley is ready to relax in a forever home! He knows some basic commands like sit, stay, down, and shake, and he would love a home that can continue expanding his trick list. He tends to be independent in nature, but loves affection from people. He has also interacted with other dogs and done well. Ripley is a perfect match for anyone searching for an intelligent, independent, loyal companion!

Both pets are available for adoption at the San Marcos Regional Shelter. All ready-to-go pets, defined as cats and dogs that have already been spayed/ neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped, are $22 until further notice. This special price includes spay/neuter, vet exam, vaccinations and a microchip. To meet our pets, please visit us in person at the shelter, open from noon to 7 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, and from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturdays.

Or visit us online at https://bit.ly/2Je9BzL to choose a pet, fill out an online adoption application, and then give us a call at 512-805-2650 or email animaladoptions@sanmarcostx.gov to talk about it.

If you’re interested in fostering a pet, email foster@ sanmarcostx.gov or visit https://bit. ly/3oGvgnr to fill out a foster application.

Follow the shelter on Facebook @SanMarcosAnimalShelter and on Instagram @smtxanimalshelter for content and updates throughout the week.