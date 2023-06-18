Pets of the Weeks

DOG OF THE WEEK: Bevo (52334450)

Bevo is a sweet 4-year-old Retriever mix that found himself at the shelter at no fault of his own. He was surrendered to the animal shelter after his previous owners couldn’t bring him in their move. Bevo is potty trained and walks well on a leash. When in the play yard with volunteers, Bevo loves to run around and show off his goofy personality. He also has a tendency to be independent but does come around for pets and attention on his own time. Bevo enjoys treats of all kinds and leisurely strolls. Adopt this good boy today!

DOG OF THE WEEK: Jackson (51681686)

Jackson is a super happy dog who wants all the love and lots of playtime from his forever home! He is a one-year-old American Staffordshire Terrier mix with adorable ears that pop up. Jackson is one of our Dog’s Day Out all-stars and enjoys going on outings around San Marcos, this includes car rides and hiking. Jackson has interacted with other dogs and done well, he is a wonderful companion that would benefit from a home that can keep up with his playful lifestyle and active mind.

Both pets are available for adoption at the San Marcos Regional Shelter. All ready-to-go pets, defined as cats and dogs that have already been spayed/neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped, are $22 until further notice. This special price includes spay/neuter, vet exam, vaccinations and a microchip.

To meet our pets, please visit us in person at the shelter, open from noon to 7 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, and from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturdays. Or visit us online at https://bit. ly/2Je9BzL to choose a pet, fill out an online adoption application, and then give us a call at 512-805-2650 or email animaladoptions@sanmarcostx.gov to talk about it. If you’re interested in fostering a pet, email foster@sanmarcostx.gov or visit https://bit.ly/3oGvgnr to fill out a foster application.

