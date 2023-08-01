PINK POWER

Above, All turned up the pink volume button last week, as KnD’s Boutique partnered with EVO Entertainment for a Barbie Movie Watch and Costume Party. Top, Jessica Schaffer and Drew Wilcox dress as Happy Camper Barbie and Ken. Left, Kristan Alvarez and Della Lucia of KnD’s Boutique set the stage with pink balloons and a Barbie box photo booth. Costume contest winners are: Laura Cardona, Adult Barbie; Yadi Escobar, Youth Barbie; Abraham Villapando, Ken; and Carina Pinales and Robert Jung as Barbie and Ken. “Barbie,” directed by Greta Gerwig, opened in theaters with record-breaking box office receipts.

Photos provided by Jason Cook