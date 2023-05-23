Planning and Zoning set to discuss changes for land to be future Hill Country Studios

San Marcos Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing and discussion about zoning changes related to Hill Country Studios, the movie studio set to grace the community in 2024.

The location of the movie studio will be at the southwest corner of the West Centerpoint Road and Ranch Road 12 intersection.

There are two zoning change requests by Zach Price, on behalf of Hill Country Real Estate– San Marcos LLC, in regard to land now identified for the future location of what is currently called the Hill Country Studios.

The La Cima Development Agreement was initially approved in 2013, and the most recent amendment provides additional development standards for multi-family units. The goal is to zone the property to align with the La Cima Development Agreement which authorizes film and television production facilities as a permitted use in the community commercial zoning district. The first request is a change from Future Development to Community Commercial for 90 acres of the land.

The Future Development zoning classification is meant to be a temporary zoning district for properties that will be developed in the future but are either newly annexed or not ready to be zoned for a particular use. The Community Development zoning classification allows for limited commercial and service-related establishments, including wholesale product sales, automotive supply stores, veterinary services and other similar limited commercial uses.

The other request is to change the zoning of approximately 58 acres from Future Development to Character District- 1. The Character District-1 zoning classification is meant for the preservation of open space to protect the most sensitive natural resources in San Marcos. It is primarily characterized by extensive, undisturbed landscapes and may include widely dispersed rural single-family homes.