SMYBSA starts season with opening ceremony

The dew lingers on freshly cut grass that sticks to your shoes as you walk across the white line. You can feel, as much as hear, the familiar crunch of red dirt twisting under your foot. The smell of leather conditioner helps build your confidence that you’ve prepared for this moment, so you adjust the bill of your cap to fit snuggly upon your forehead and jog out on the diamond.

There may be no better words in the English language than “play ball!”

Opening ceremonies for the San Marcos Youth Baseball Softball Association were held this weekend.

“This is a day where we celebrate the beginning of the springs season,” SMYBSA Board President Scott Yarbrough said. “It is Opening Day.”

There were two ceremonial first pitches thrown. San Marcos City Manager Stephanie Reyes threw out the first pitch for softball. Paul Zavala, Parks/Athletic Fields crew leader for the city of San Marcos, threw out the first pitch for baseball.

“We have some of the best fields around,” Yarbrough said. “They do a great job with them.”

Nearly all of the 26 teams had games over the weekend at Ramon Lucio Park. Right now, construction at the Gary Sports Complex is currently keeping teams off those fields so all games are being held at Ramon Lucio right now. An estimated 350 to 400 children play in the baseball and softball league.

Games are typically held on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

For more information, visit smybsa.sportngin. com.