Plumber's find possibly tied to 2014 Texas megachurch theft Sun, 12/05/2021 - 5:00am HOUSTON (AP) — For more than seven years, no one has known what happened to $600,000 in checks and cash that was stolen from a safe at Pastor Joel Osteen’s Houston megachurch, which has one of the largest congregations in the country.Now, there’s a possible plot twist in the case:PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today! Read more about Plumber's find possibly tied to 2014 Texas megachurch theft