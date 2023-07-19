Police find burned human remains in Kyle

Detectives initially suggest death appears suspicious, seek public’s help

The Hays County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the discovery of burned human remains found in the vicinity of 400 Running Bull Lane in Kyle this past week, and is seeking assistance from the public in regard to the ongoing investigation.

According to Hays County Deputy Anthony Hipolito, deputies responded to a call on Monday, July 10, in connection to a report of a possible deceased person. The deputy stated that the call came from a local property owner who had told deputies of the discovery of the remains.

The deputy stated that Hays County detectives and Crime Scene personnel were dispatched to Kyle.

The remains were sent to the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office where an autopsy was conducted. The deputy stated that the body was identified as Valentine Castro, a white male, who would have turned 21 on Tuesday. While additional information from the autopsy is pending, Hipolito stated that the circumstances surrounding Castro’s death “are actively being investigated.” He stated that detectives are reaching out to the public to come forward with any information that might bring light to how Castro was killed.

Hipolito stated, “No other information surrounding the circumstances of Castro’s death is available at this time.” The sheriff’s office said to contact Hays County Detective David Maddocks at 512-749-1186 or email him at David. maddocks@co.hays.tx.us. One may contact Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 1-800-324-TIPS or submit information online to Tip Line p3tips. com as well as submit a tip on the Hays County Sheriff’s Office App.